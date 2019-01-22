Ufo Activated Masks - Call It A Night X 7
$10.00
Instructions for use: Secure mask to Foreo's ['UFO' id1108629] device Glide across your face for 90 seconds Pat any remaining residue into your skin 6g/ 0.21oz x 7 Ingredients: Aqua(Water), Metlclylpropanediol, Glycerin 1,2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Betaine, Carbomer, Arginine, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium/Acryloyldlmethyl Taurate Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit OiI, Hydroxythylcellulose, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Isostearate, Polysorbate 60, Crataegus Oxyacantha Fruit Extract, Gelidium Cartilagineum Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract