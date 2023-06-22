Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Frankie Shop
Udine Oversized Belted Cotton-poplin Shirt
$225.00
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Frank & Eileen
Relaxed Button-up Shirt
BUY
$238.00
Frank & Eileen
Alexa Crane
Playa Shirt|lines
BUY
$155.00
Alexa Crane
Cloth & Stone
Buttondown Shirt
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
More from Frankie Shop
Frankie Shop
Embroidered Wool-blend Baseball Cap
BUY
£52.50
£75.00
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket
BUY
$428.72
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Wednesday Belted Pleated Skirt
BUY
$190.00
The Frankie Shop
Frankie Shop
Suzanne Belted Wool-blend Felt Trench Coat
BUY
$590.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Tops
Gergana Ivanova
Amber Shirt
BUY
$200.00
Gergana Ivanova
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Damson Madder
Skyla Shirt
BUY
£38.00
£55.00
Urban Outfitters
Levi's
Perfect Ringer Tee In White
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted