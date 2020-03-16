Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Givenchy
Two-tone Cashmere Sweater
£945.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Beige and black cashmere Slips on 100% cashmere, trim1: 84% cashmere, 11% viscose, 5% polyester; trim2: 94% cashmere, 4% polyamide, 2% elastane Dry clean
More from Givenchy
Givenchy
Pleated High Waist Pants
$1285.00
$361.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Givenchy
Metal Aviator Sunglasses By Givenchy
$380.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted