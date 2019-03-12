Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Blondie Nites
Two-piece Ballgown
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Classic and contemporary, a cropped halter top with a strappy back is paired with a floral ball skirt that adds drama to every twirl on the dance floor.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Simply Be
Dress
$109.95
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Tamara Mellon
Strapless Woven And Crepe Peplum Dress
$1295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Erdem
Kent Floral-lace Satin Dress
$1491.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Asymmetric Neckline Dress
$175.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted