Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
NLY
Twist Sandal
$34.95
$10.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nelly
Sandals from NLY Shoes Slip-on design Decorative knot at top Color pink has a velvet topside Color gold has a sequin topside
Featured in 1 story
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty x Puma
Fenty By Puma Jelly Slide In Prism Pink
$90.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Teva x Herschel Supply
Hurricane Xlt2 Alp Sandal
$119.99
from
Herschel Supply Co
BUY
Everlane
The Form Crossover - Pale Rose
$225.00
$118.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Sam Edelman
Bay Slides
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from NLY
NLY
Smocked Mini Puff Dress
$44.95
$35.96
from
Nelly
BUY
NLY
Trench Coat
$74.95
$29.95
from
Nelly
BUY
More from Sandals
KEEN
Newport H2
$100.00
$69.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandal
$100.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted