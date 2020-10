Lex Pott

Twist Candle

$40.00

Spectacular new Twist Candles utilize the flexible materiality of wax. A continuous design joins two candlesticks, perfect for elevating your dining table or mantle. Sold individually. 10" H x 6.75" W x 3.75" D Approx. 10hr burn time per side Use with heatproof tray while burning, candles can warp in prolonged periods of direct sunlight or heat. Keep in a cool shaded place