Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Stellar 79
Twirl Earrings 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stellar 79
Need a few alternatives?
Sienne
Knot Stud Earrings
$29.00
from
Sienne
BUY
Color Latino Jewelry
Customized Jade And Gold Initial Earring
$33.80
$27.04
from
Etsy
BUY
Cristina Cipolli Jewelry
Gold & White Amazon Earrings
$415.80
from
Cristina Cipolli Jewelry
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Snake Ear Crawlers
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Stellar 79
Stellar 79
Aztec Necklace 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£145.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
Stellar 79
Suncatcher Ring 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
More from Earrings
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Elüke
Convex Oval Earrings
$51.00
from
Elüke
BUY
Stellar 79
Twirl Earrings 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
Otiumberg
Crescent Stud With Amethyst & Yellow Gold Vermeil
£50.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted