Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Charles & Keith
Tweed Braided-chain Slingback Flats
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
AMINA MUADDI
Ane Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$1668.16
Net-A-Porter
Charles & Keith
Tweed Braided-chain Slingback Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Ganni
Patent Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£295.00
Net-A-Porter
Dr Martens
Dr Martens 1461 Smooth Quad
BUY
$369.99
DR MARTENS
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Yama Padded Chain-handle Bag
BUY
$143.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tweed Braided-chain Slingback Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Lula Patent Block Heel Boots
BUY
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Gabine Leather Loafers
BUY
£125.00
Charles & Keith
More from Flats
AMINA MUADDI
Ane Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$1668.16
Net-A-Porter
Charles & Keith
Tweed Braided-chain Slingback Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Ganni
Patent Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£295.00
Net-A-Porter
Dr Martens
Dr Martens 1461 Smooth Quad
BUY
$369.99
DR MARTENS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted