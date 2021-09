Pink Queen

Turtleneck Oversize Sweater Dress

$43.73 $30.59

Buy Now Review It

100% Acrylic Ultra soft and cozy for every stylish women Hand Wash Only Both side pockets Turtlenek long sweater could be as dress Outdoor wearing,Casual,Leisure,Basic and Office,go with leggings, high heels,boots etc.For spring,autumn,winter Hand wash in cold, flat dry