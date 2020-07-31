United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Veronica Beard
Turner Sleeveless Minidress
$495.00$149.00
At Veronica Beard
Description With its mock neck and tonal seams, our Turner minidress is the ultimate in sophisticated style. The sleeveless piece works beautifully on its own with power pumps and a ladylike bag, but we also love wearing it under of our jackets for an even more polished look. Details & Fit 69% Polyester, 28% Viscose, 3% Elastane. Mock neck. Sleeveless. Concealed zip closure. Lined. Professional dry-clean. Our model is 5'10" and is wearing a size 4. Length 35 1/2".