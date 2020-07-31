Veronica Beard

Turner Sleeveless Minidress

$495.00 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Veronica Beard

Description With its mock neck and tonal seams, our Turner minidress is the ultimate in sophisticated style. The sleeveless piece works beautifully on its own with power pumps and a ladylike bag, but we also love wearing it under of our jackets for an even more polished look. Details & Fit 69% Polyester, 28% Viscose, 3% Elastane. Mock neck. Sleeveless. Concealed zip closure. Lined. Professional dry-clean. Our model is 5'10" and is wearing a size 4. Length 35 1/2".