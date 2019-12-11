Bocce's Bakery

Turmeric Latte Treats, 5 Oz

$5.50

Buy Now Review It

All-Natural Wheat-Free With Limited Ingredients Single-Protein Made In The Usa Baked In Small Batches With No Chemicals Or Preservatives Our favorite wellness trend has gone to the dogs…literally! With all the anti-inflammatory powers of the mighty turmeric root, this biscuit packs quite the healthy punch. We’ve combined soothing oat flour with dreamy coconut and turmeric (aka the little yellow spice that could) to make you pup the perfect treat. .