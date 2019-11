KonMari

Tuning Fork & Rose Quartz Crystal

$75.00

At KonMari

Marie uses a tuning fork in her everyday life to help her to reset – and she’s never without a crystal. Striking the fork against the crystal creates pure tones that help to restore a sense of balance. Made of aluminum alloy, this KonMari tuning fork has a frequency of 4,096 hertz, which is said to amplify the healing properties of crystals. The rose quartz crystal in this set is associated with purification, connection and comfort.