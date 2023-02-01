Nubian Skin

Tulle-panel Underwire Cup Bra

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Nubian Skin tulle-panel underwire-cup bra Nubian Skin focuses on creating underwear essentials through impeccable construction and with a range of tones. Highlighted on this bra, the design features a tonal colourway and underwire cup. Highlights cinnamon tulle panels underwire cup adjustable shoulder straps rear clasp fastening Composition Polyamide 87%, Spandex/Elastane 13% Washing instructions Machine Wash Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size 32B Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18727509 Brand style ID: WS10