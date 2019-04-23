Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Sweet Vibrations

Tulips

$44.99
At Sweet Vibrations
Don’t be fooled by the cute name. This mighty, palm-sized, silky soft sex toy made specifically for your love button, curves, flexes and fits to your body. tuLips is uniquely designed to stimulate the ENTIRE clitoris, not just the tip!
Featured in 1 story
Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day
by Erika W. Smith