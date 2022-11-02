Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Tuleste
Tuleste Iridescent Lurex Pom Pom Earrings
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Featured in 1 story
How To Wear One Dress To Every Holiday Party
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rebecca De Ravenel
Mother Of Pearl Flower Earrings
$545.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Mini Beaded Drop-hoop Earrings
$24.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Graziela Gems
Tiny Curve Ear Cuffs In White
$130.00
from
Graziela Gems
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Vintage Lucite Earrings
$925.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Tuleste
DETAILS
Tuleste
Fruit Eyewear Chain
$75.00
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tuleste
Rex Rabbit Pom Pom T-bar Studs In Lavender
$95.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Tuleste
Iridescent Lurex Pom Pom Earrings
$40.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Tuleste
Market Mini Marabou Feather Pompom Earrings
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted