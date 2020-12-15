United States
Rockport
Trutech Veda Faux Fur Lined Slipper Boot
$80.00$34.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Slip into cozy with our Veda slippers. These women's slipper boots offer classic good looks, enhanced by suede-like fabric or soft flannel on the outside, available in solids and patterns. But what your feet will love most is what's on the inside: a warm, fuzzy lining and patented truTECH comfort system. Perfect for indoors and outdoors, you'll be tempted to wear these slippers everywhere you go.