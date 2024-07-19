Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
L'Oréal
True Match Lumi Glotion
£11.99
£9.59
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
More from L’Oréal
L'Oréal
True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum
BUY
$19.99
Ulta
L'Oréal
L'oreal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion
BUY
£11.99
ASOS
L'Oréal
Elvive Hyaluron Pure Moisturizing Shampoo For Oily Hair
BUY
$4.97
Walmart
L'Oréal
Elvive Hydra Pure 72h Purifying Shampoo
BUY
£8.00
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted