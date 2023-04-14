L'Oréal

True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Makeup Skincare Hybrid

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Makeup + Skincare = The Perfect Match. Introducing New True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum liquid foundation by L'Oreal Paris - The 1st tinted serum with 1 percent Hyaluronic Acid. With this tinted serum skin instantly looks brighter, even and feels hydrated for a nude, radiant finish. The 1% Hyaluronic acid gives skin a hydrated feel and smooths over time, while the luminous mineral pigments provide lightweight coverage for a brightened complexion. Available in 14 nude, radiant shades that blend to match a variety of skintones. Find your true match today 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid.