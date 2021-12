pinsprintsandstuff

Trooper Helmet Double Sided Hard Enamel Keychains

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Trooper Helmet double sided enamel keychain comes in two variations: the classic 501 Blue and Ahsoka Orange. Both keychains feature one helmet side and one "501" black backside. Perfect for decorating your car keys, backpacks, etc! -keychain measures 1.75" tall -chain length measures 1.25" long with a standard sized 1.25" diameter key ring -packaged on an illustrated backing card and wrapped in tissue for security during transit