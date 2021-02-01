Free People

Stanford Shopping Center - NOW OPEN! 660 Stanford Shopping Center Suite 196 Palo Alto, CA 94304 Style No. 60224664; Color Code: 095 Film and take pictures on the go or at home with this ring light tripod that also doubles as a selfie stick. Complete with an adjustable design, bright LED lights in the perfect size to sit on top your desk or carry in your bag. Adjustable phone compartment Detachable legs Care/Import Import