Triplet Anal Beads – The only premium anal beads that feature three flexible tapered size beads, an easy to grip handle, and two powerful motors.
Billed by Bustle as the sex toy to try if you're new to anal, the Triplet Anal Beads are perfect for new or experienced fans of anal play. Experiment with the pleasure of 6 vibration levels and 15 vibration patterns and take your anal orgasms to the next level.
Made from 100% body-safe silicone, scroll down to learn why Women's Health named the Triplet amongst the best butt plugs.