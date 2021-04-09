Bamford

Triple Action Eye Cream

$130.00

Bamford uses organic extracts to ensure that each of its hero ingredients are working to their fullest potency. This eye cream has an active complex that targets the three tell-tale signs of aging and tiredness: wrinkles, darkness and puffiness. Atlas Cedar biomolecules work to increase tone and improve micro-circulation to diminish any bluish-red shades in the skin, while Sodium Hyaluronate and Cacay Nut Oil are clinically proven to noticeably smooth and plump. Free from sulphates, parabens and artificial colors 71% organic ingredients