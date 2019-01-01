Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Lula's Garden
Trio Garden
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lula's Garden
Need a few alternatives?
MoMA Store
Bonsai Forest Growing Kit
$50.00
from
MoMA Store
BUY
Truedays
4.5'' Set Of 6 Multicolored Circle Flower Plant Pots
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Leaf & Clay
'pastel Party™' Pack
$30.00
from
Leaf & Clay
BUY
Ikea
Sansevieria Plant With Pot
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Lula's Garden
Lula's Garden
Cacti Garden
$25.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Lula's Garden
Jewel Garden
$35.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Lula's Garden
Mother's Day Zebra Garden
$28.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Lula's Garden
Mother's Day Bliss Garden (special Edition)
$30.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
More from Plants
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted