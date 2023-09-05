Cute Little Fuckers

Name: Trinity (and her partners Tripp and Trine) Pronouns: She, He and Xe respectively Loves: hugging, dancing, and cave exploring Dimensions: 3.6 cm / 1.4 inch diameter, 17.7 cm / 7 inch height Trinity comes from a cloud planet, a blue green gas giant of air, so she loves feeling your breath get heavy and soft again. Her long thin nature makes her perfect for inserting into all sorts of sneaky places. When Trinity is exploring your deepest fantasies, Tripp and Trine are there to stimulate some of your other extra sensitive spots. Trinity's flared base can be used to secure her in a strap-on holster, particularly exciting for lesbians and transmasc humans. The flared base also means she, he and xe are butt play safe. Trinity is a playful and purposeful friend. All Cute Little Fuckers toys have these fantastic features: Award Winning Artist Designed For all genders High quality materials - 100% silicone, the gold standard of sex toys Soft silicone feel Vibrate at five speeds and five modes - an incredibly strong vibrator USB rechargeable Quiet. Shhhhhh. Waterproof Interchangeable vibrator Easy to clean Designed to be used in creative ways 1 Year Warranty