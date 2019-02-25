Bliss

Trim It And Bare It

£55.00 £50.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

The Bliss Trim It and Bare It is a multi-tasking trimmer that will cater for all your personal grooming needs. Featuring four function-specific attachments, it's safe for both wet and dry use. Cordless and rechargeable, the timmer is easy to use and clean, so you can achieve salon-quality grooming in the comfort of your own home. Features: Four function-specific attachments (bikini trimmer, micro shaver, precision trimmer and facial trimmer) Can be used wet or dry Cordless Rechargeable Contains: Bikini Trimmer Head: The adjustable comb guide comfortably trims your bikini line, giving you the option of four length settings. Micro Shave Head: Produces a close and comfortable shave, whilst the foil screen is ideal for shaving over curves. Precision Trimmer Head: Defines and shapes eyebrows, trims nose hair and effectively removes single hairs, allowing for precise grooming. Facial Trimmer Head: Trims facial, upper lip, neck and ear hair quickly and easily, thanks to the side-oriented blades. Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pad: Gently exfoliating, it helps to prevent ingrown hairs that can occur after shaving. Blade Lubricating Oil: Prolongs the life of your blade and prevents rusting. Cleaning Brush: Maintains your trimmer and prevents clogging.