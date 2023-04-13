Umbra

Trigg Hanging Planter Vase

ATTRACTIVE GEOMETRIC DESIGN: Designed by Moe Takemura for Umbra, Trigg is the original geometric vessel with a simple, elegant design that adds a contemporary decorative touch to any indoor space MODERN INDOOR PLANTER: Trigg is the perfect way to add some color and liven up your living space with indoor plants such as small succulents, air plants, mini cactus, faux succulents, faux sedums or other small plants or flowers UNIQUE DECOR THAT FITS ANYWHERE: Use it to enhance your home décor, office décor, bathroom décor, and more For larger spaces, combine multiple Trigg vessels to create a truly unique display VERSATILE OPTIONS FOR WALL OR TABLETOP: Trigg is available as wall décor or desk décor, comes complete with easy to follow instructions, and can be used to hold everything from greenery to office supplies Material: Ceramic / Wire Feel like your home or office can use a touch of modern décor to liven things up? Try adding this unique and versatile geometric vessel collection from Umbra. Introducing Trigg by Umbra Use Trigg as a planter to add a some greenery to your space, or to keep small items, like pens and pencils, organized in a stylish and unexpected fashion. No matter how you use it, this geometric vessel creates a strong impression thanks to its unique shape and modern finishes. Available in a table top or hanging wall version, Trigg makes an ideal wall planter, hanging planter for indoor plants, fake plants, air plant holder and more! Made of a waterproof resin body nested in an innovative plated wire frame, this decorative vessel looks great anywhere in your home or office - instantly adding depth and dimension to any décor. Create a mini indoor garden or keep small items like desk supplies handy and organized by ordering Trigg today! About Umbra: A global product design company providing original, modern, casual, and functional design for the home.