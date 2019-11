Save The Duck

Tricolour Quilted Jacket

C$350.00 C$199.95

Save the Duck ethical collection A white, navy and red design that will stand out on your after-ski or urban outings A unique coat, boasting warm, breathable and very light eco-friendly synthetic insulation developed to imitate a down look Full-length two-way zipper that zips up to the hood Vertical zip front pockets