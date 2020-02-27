Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Simon Miller
Triangle Hoops
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Transparent acrylic hoops with rhinestone accents.
Need a few alternatives?
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
C$710.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
C$375.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Simon Miller
Simon Miller
Triangle Hoops
$190.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Simon Miller
Tabor Blouse
$310.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Simon Miller
Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag
$390.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Simon Miller
Solo Textured-leather Mules
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
Best Lady
Beaded Bird Tassel Earrings
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Lizzie Fortunato
Large Gold Mood Hoops
$105.00
from
The Helm
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted