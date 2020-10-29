United States
Joss & Main
Trevon Table Lamp
$70.04$67.00
At Joss & Main
Made from glass in a transparent seafoam-blue hue, this charming table lamp showcases a clean orb body on a round metal pedestal base. Up top, a crisp textured fabric drum shade rounds out the look for a clean-lined, modern design. Ideal for brightening up the master suite or adding an airy glow to the living room, this contemporary lamp complements nearly any existing color palette.