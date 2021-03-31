EmilyDeakinDesign

Tres Hermanas Rings

The Tres Hermanas Rings. Beautifully imperfect rings stacked for me and my two sisters. Each one bearing its own personality and happiest when together! Handmade raw solid bronze rings all free formed exibiting their own uniqueness, one of a kind! They come as a set of three stacking bands. The pictures shown are similar to what you'll recieve but not identicle. All my orders are sent gift packaged and within 1 to 2 weeks, if not sooner, depending on my workload. Don't hesitate to write me if you have any questions, or if you are in a rush let me know and I will do my best to get it to you sooner. What is metal clay you say? Metal clay is made from very fine particles of recycled metal suspended in an organic binder. It begins as a powder, mixed into clay and free formed into my design. Its dried out for 24 hours, sanded and burnished then fired in my kiln. The organic binder burns away leaving solid bronze or sterling silver. I then go on and finish the jewelry with various sanding and polishing techniques. Lets talk bronze! Bronze is made of copper and tin. It has a wonderful warm hue mimicking 14K gold. Its extremely durable and lasts forever. Bronze will develop a patina over time when exposed to the elements. Some people prefer the color slightly darker, however if you prefer the lighter finish then keeping it in a small jewelry bag or in a jewelry box away from humidity is best. The more you wear it the more it shines. I find simply cleaning it frequently with warm water and dishwashing soap keeps the jewelry bright. (rings worn when washing dishes is a win win !) Using any jewelry cleaner is fine too, there also is many recipes online for natural ways of cleaning metal. eg. Baking soda, lemon. Rinsing and drying completely after any cleaning is important