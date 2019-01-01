Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The New Outerwear
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Trench Coat
$149.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
A fun reversible trench coat designed with a whimsical tartan plaid lining.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Claire Faux Fur Coat
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Flight Jacket
$795.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
PASKAL
Reflective Flower Trim Vinyl Raincoat
$795.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nomad by Morgan Carper
Nomad Blanket Coat
$995.00
from
James Perse
BUY
More from Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Hat
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Asymmetric Striped Long Sleeve T-shirt
$19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Socks
$5.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Trench Coat
$149.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from The New Outerwear
DETAILS
Genuine People
Oversized Shearling Coat
$475.00
$332.50
from
Genuine People
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Leather Trench
$399.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Colored Faux Fur Coat
$169.00
$119.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Proenza Schouler
Shearling-trimmed Glossed Faux Leather Coat
$3555.00
$1244.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted