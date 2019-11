Red Pomegranate

Tree Of Life Salad Plate – Set Of 2

$24.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Tree of Life 8" Salad Plate Tree of life was used as a metaphor for the mankind evolution, connecting all forms of creation connecting the underworld to heaven in mythology. The plate has an engraved tree of life pattern in the glass, decorated with a brown patina finish with gold leaves which is perfect for either gold or silver table settings.