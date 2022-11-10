Too Faced

Travel Size Better Than Sex Mascara

$11.00

97% said this mascara creates a false lash effect 100% saw dramatic volume 100% saw longer lashes * 93% saw base-to-tip curl * WHAT IT IS A mascara so amazing, it’s Better Than Sex! This formula creates lashes that are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths while our hourglass-shaped brush separates, coats, and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection for the most luscious, dramatic, and volumized lashes possible. TELL ME MORE The #1-selling prestige mascara in America for over 4 years** Film-Forming Polymer Locks curl into place Acacia Senegal Tree Extract Sets volume Unique Peptides Condition lashes Opthalmologist tested Suitable for contact lens wearers *After 3 coats**Source: The NPD Group, Inc./ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Product Sales, 12 months ending February 2022 OUR INSPIRATION Created during a quest to find the holy grail of mascara, Better Than Sex provides extreme volume and a more dramatic look with each coat. The hourglass-shaped brush unlocks the formula to create the perfect mascara that volumizes, lifts and coats both tops and bottoms of every little lash with no lash left behind.