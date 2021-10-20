Monsdle

LARGE CAPACITY&MANY POCKETS: This backpack has two main compartment pockets. One separate laptop compartment holds 15.6 Inch Laptop as well as 15 Inch, 14 Inch and 13 Inch Mac book or Laptop. The other one packing compartment with 3 open pockets is roomy for daily necessities and tech electronics accessories. Front compartment with zipper pockets and pen pockets; 2 small elastic mesh side pockets; 1 rear padded pocket. Make your items organized and easier to find.