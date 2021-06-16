Uncommon Goods

Travel Hammock Chair

Hammocks have a way of making us feel completely at one with nature. But while typical canvas couches require two points of stability, this innovative travel chair relies on just one sturdy branch. Its extra-wide suspension strap makes it easy to set up and protects the bark of your favorite tree. Once looped around a reliable limb, the seat’s strong nylon cord and patented swivel mechanism allow 360-degree movement to take in your serene surroundings. Every component packs neatly away into a conveniently sized portable pouch that weighs only—wait for it—two pounds. Less wrangling during take down means more time to enjoy the great outdoors on-the-go. Made in Germany.