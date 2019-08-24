Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Brouk & Co.

Travel Cord Roll

$19.99
At Amazon
Keep all your cords in one place with The Brouk and Co cord roll. It’s a simple way to organize and stow your cords, plugs, and smaller gear.
Featured in 1 story
What I'm Packing For My Month-Long Trip To Europe
by Elizabeth Buxton