Bellroy

Transit Backpack Plus

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bellroy

Meets carry-on size restrictions Quick access 16” laptop compartment for easy airport checks External-access pockets invisibly store a passport, wallet, water bottle and more Flat mesh pocket keeps folded shirts crisp Front pocket with key clip Soft-lined sunglasses pocket Padded shoulder straps and breathable, contoured back panel for all-day comfort Removable sternum strap and hideaway waist belt help distribute the load Internal compression straps to help reduce bulk and keep things in place Made from Recycled Dura Nylon– see swatch video