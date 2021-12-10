Outdoor Research

Transcendent Down Pullover – Women’s

$228.95 $103.03

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Transcendent Down Pullover Transcend into warmth of your favorite down jacket, and the comfort of your go-to hoodie with the Transcendent Down Pullover. This lofty anorak packs in 650-fill of responsibly sourced down to keep you toasty all day, and a fully recycled ripstop shell that holds up to daily use. Details Warm up with hoodie level comfort in this toasty down pullover Rugged recycled ripstop holds up to snags, tears, abrasion Lofty 650-fill responsibly sourced down traps in heat Large side zip makes for easy on-and-off Kangaroo style front pocket lets you warm up frigid fingers Front half-zip is perfect for ventilating when you warm up Item #ODRZ8D5