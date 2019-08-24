In a calming, soothing blend of lavender, blue yarrow and cypress essential oils, this aromatherapy oil from holistic skincare artisans Palermo Body is meant to relive nervous exhausting and mental fatigue. Use when you need a bit of repose.
Essential oils: lavender, blue yarrow, cypress
How to use: Apply to pulse points, temples, and chest. Breathe in and enjoy!
About Palermo Body: Palermo Body is a collection of truly natural skin care products made by hand in small batches by founder Jessica Morelli. Each product is consciously formulated by choosing every ingredient with purpose, and mindfulness of its benefits to your skin and effect on the environment. Each product is made and packaged with attention and style in Brooklyn, New York.
- Ingredients: caprylic/capric triglyceride (fractionated coconut oil), proprietary blend of essential oils and absolutes
- Free of parabens, chemicals and animal testing
- Handmade in the USA
4 oz.
