The Ruffwear Trail Runner™ Belt offers a hands-free option for running on leash while allowing runners to carry all the essentials for a day on the trail. Built with a bounce-free, load-dispersing design, the Trail Runner Belt feels lightweight and comfortable from the first mile to the last. The intuitive leash-attachment is compatible with any leash (we recommend pairing it with the shock-absorbing Ridgeline™ Leash), and allows dogs to roam side to side as they explore the trail. A zippered, water-resistant pocket and a stretch mesh pocket on each side of the belt have plenty of room for pick-up bags, treats and snacks, keys, and other essentials, while a structured holster on the back keeps a water bottle securely in place. BPA-free Ruffwear water bottle is included. Belt Size: 25-45 in (64-114 cm)