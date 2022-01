Gucci

Trademark Heart Chain Bracelet

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Cleverly playing off the politics of intellectual property, a heart station flaunts its authentic Gucci status on this sterling silver chain bracelet. 6 1/2" length; 1/8" band width; 1/2" x 1/2" charm Lobster clasp closure Sterling silver Made in Italy Item #5864278 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.