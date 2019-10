BARK x Glossier

Toy Brow

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bark Shop

When the customer talks (or barks) we listen. So Glossier and BARK teamed up to create toy versions of their cult-favorite beauty essentials. BARK’s Toy Brow is modeled after Glossier’s bestselling brow pomade, Boy Brow. This Multi-Part: 2 in 1 toy has a large squeaker and is made with a medley of materials. Your dog may already have fluffy brows, but they’ll still love playing with Toy Brow.