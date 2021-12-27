Williams-Sonoma

Tour De France Gift Crate

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Experience a taste of French haute cuisine with our meticulously curated array of epicurean specialties. We partnered with European culinary experts to select the finest offerings, including fruitwood-smoked salmon, triple-cream Brie, pork paté, as well as authentic French blinis and caviar. The items arrive in a reusable wooden crate, wrapped and ready for giving. Send one as an engagement gift or a housewarming present or for any occasion worth savoring. Daniel Boulud Smoked Salmon: Silky, delicate fruitwood-smoked salmon made from premium cuts of fresh Atlantic salmon. Smoked by Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse in New York's Hudson Valley using recipes by Chef Daniel Boulud. (4 oz.) Brillat Savarin Cheese: Triple-cream cow's milk cheese named after 19th-century gastronome and epicure Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin. Features a white, bloomy rind with a buttery interior with hints of mushroom, nuts and truffles. (8 oz.) Pork Paté: Produced in small batches in France, this artisanal paté is crafted according to tradition with the highest quality pork, onions and spices. (5 oz.) Trout Roe: Farmed from rainbow trout in Western France, this beautiful deep-orange roe exudes a briny tang, a hint of smokiness and a pleasingly firm pop. (2.8 oz.) French Blinis: These small, French-made pancakes are the traditional French vehicle for caviar. Enjoy them with serving of trout roe and a dollop of crème fraîche. (4.8 oz.) 1 lb. 8.6 oz. Shipped chilled. Made in USA, France and Scotland.