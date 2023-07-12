Le Creuset

Toughened Nonstick Pro Saucepan With Glass Lid

$139.95 $108.93

Buy Now Review It

Triple-reinforced surface that is now 4x stronger Textured interior promotes browning and searing for exceptional flavor — and easily wipes clean Hard anodized aluminum construction allows for quick and even heating Stay-cool ergonomic handles allow for quick, comfortable movement Compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500°F (tempered glass lids up to 425°F) Safe for dishwasher and metal utensils Now 4x stronger, Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick PRO saucepan delivers superior results and everyday ease of use. A kitchen staple, a nonstick saucepan is not only perfect for sauces, but also for making sides dishes, preparing grains, poaching, simmering and reheating. Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick delivers superior results and everyday ease of use. Each exceptionally versatile pan is crafted to our legendary standards and features a textured triple-reinforced coating that easily wipes clean. Safe for dishwasher, oven and metal utensils, Le Creuset’s nonstick is the choice for mastering flavorful meals from stove to oven to table.