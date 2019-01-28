Yves Saint Laurent

Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Highlighting Pen

£25.00

Radiance in a Flash by Yves Saint Laurent.This world-famous, take-anywhere pen-brush is perfect for highlighting and refreshing make-up. Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Eclat has tiny light particles and mineral extracts to create a healthy, natural glow - light, luminosity and radiance at the click of a button.Use to add a radiant touch of light or banish shadows and signs of fatigue from the eye area, the hollow of the chin, the contour of the lips and the sides of the nose. All of your best feature's will be highlighted!Discover the wonder of Touche Eclat! Eight Hours of Sleep in a magic wand! Banishes shadows and tired-looking eyes by adding light and creating an instant lift to the eye area.With a few strategically placed strokes of Touche Eclat, the complexion immediately looks rested, rejuvenated, and radiant.Creates fuller looking lips when used in the hollow of the chin and around the contour of the lips.Ideal for anyone who wants instant radiance, luminosity, and lift!Touche Eclat - A Beauty Editor's Must-Have! "Click, a quick sweep and skin is instantly brightened" - Instyle Magazine "This tireless eraser works wonders instantly - and millions of women know it!" "Touche Eclat is deservedly the UK's No.1 Beauty product!" - Sunday Express Magazine "Bright Eyes in a flash!" - Glamour Magazine