Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Flesh Beauty

Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm

$18.00$12.00
At Ulta Beauty
Flesh Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm are highlighting sticks for all skin tones that create a sheer luminous finish on bare skin or over foundation. The soft easy-to-layer formula is a dreamy compliment to Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation.
Featured in 1 story
7 Highlighters To Try If You Love Haloscope
by Samantha Sasso