Matrix

Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

$14.00

Product Description So Silver Shampoo is a nourishing color depositing purple shampoo that cleanses and neutralizes unwanted brassy warmth and eliminates dull, yellow tones in blonde and grey hair. So Silver illuminates highlights on blondes and adds shimmering brightness for color treated and natural hair ranging from grey to white shades. Key Benefits: - Deposits violet pigment - Neutralizes brassy warmth and eliminates dull, yellow tones without stripping - Illuminates highlights on blondes - Brightens blondes & enhances silver tones How To Use: Wearing suitable gloves, apply to wet hair, lather and rinse well. Repeat if necessary. For maximum benefits, leave second lather on 3-5 minutes. Follow with Total Results So Silver conditioner. Brand Story MATRIX is a leading professional hair care and hair color brand worldwide. We aim to provide professional hairdressers and their clients with hair care and styling products that inspire creativity and deliver superior results.