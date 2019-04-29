Isabel Marant Étoile

Topaz Ruffled Printed Linen Mini Dress

£350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Multicoloured linen. Concealed hook and zip fastening at back. 100% linen, lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash. Isabel Marant Étoile's linen 'Topaz' dress is just the type of style we love for summer in the city - it's light, airy and has cool ruffles through the front. Printed with a floral motif, this mini style is constructed with wide shoulder straps and ruching that is strategically placed to flatter and contour your shape. Wear yours with slides and a simple tote.