Havaianas

Top Tiras Flip Flop Sandals

$20.00 $16.00

Bring home the vibrancy, fun and sunshine of Latin America with Havaianas flip flops. Accented with a high-shine in jewel tones, your Havaianas Top Tiras sandals are sure to have you shining, no matter where you go. A global leader in the sandals industry with more than 3.5 billion pairs sold across 106+ countries since their launch in 1962. The original flip flop, Havaianas can be identified by the "Greeks" in the strap and signature rice-pattern sole, which not only shows a true Havaianas sandal, but also provides added slip-resistance. - Made from a secret rubber recipe, Havaianas sandals are marshmallow soft yet highly durable and still man-made in Brazil after more than 50 years! Havaianas have kept feet happy year after year with colorful, fun designs that can easily be paired with your favorite swimsuit or beachwear, or dressed up for a casual evening on the boardwalk with friends. - A fashion trend among men, women and children and a favorite among surfers as one of their go-to beach shoes, Havaianas are the most popular flip-flops around the world. - For a fun and funky addition to your outfit from the pool to the beach, choose Havaianas.