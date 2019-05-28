Havaianas

Top Sandal

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Havaianas

Description Havaianas Top, reinforcing its well-known 'one option for everyone' style, features color options to all tastes: from basic to fashion, from neutral to the most vibrating colors. There are multiple color options to choose from. Born in in 1994 this style features a wide strap and sole made for everyone's feet (unisex for men, women, and children). Thong styleCushioned footbed with textured rice pattern and rubber flip flopsoleMade in Brazil 40000299500W View +-